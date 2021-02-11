By Isaac Mwanza.

Lusaka – 11th February, 2021.

Asca country, we seem to be lacking discernment in so many things that we are being moved by political gossip and fights of business entities who are beneficiaries of supply contracts to Government without understanding what is really at play. When we, as the public, are put in the middle of these fights by the heavyweights, we begin to pity ourselves while those giants are enjoying the benefits of our self-pity.

This is what happened when the Ministry of Local Government procured the fire tenders a few years ago. Those business giants who felt aggrieved for not having been awarded the tender to supply fire trucks, ganged up against Mr. Bokani Soko and his company who had won the contract to supply the fire trucks.

Those who lost the tender, turned the whole nation upside down with their exaggerated aged grievance and manipulated the situation in such a way as to make us feel as if Mr. Bokani Soko had robbed us when he was simply doing business and was just the winner of the tender to supply fire trucks. Mr. Bokani Soko and his company did not waste their time responding to the grievances of their business competitors but stuck to their business of delivering the goods they had tendered for.

Today, these same battles have arisen as regards the supply of health kits to Government. From where I stand, similar fights between business giants which happened earlier in the case of the 42 fire trucks are no different from what is happening now. From my lens, these may just be the fights of big business giants and we as the public are just a means to satisfy those who are now landing heavy blows on those who won that contract.

The difference with this fight, though, is that it is the same institutions of Government, accomplices in committing the alleged “wrongs”, who are trying to portray themselves as champions against the supplier. I personally don’t believe in the alleged defects of the health kits until independent tests are done and I take what is happening as nothing more than a fight among business people, now resorting to dirty tactics by attempting to rope in political actors as having aided and abetted one side or the other.

Poor Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, the former Minister of Health, is but one victim of this dirty fighting among suppliers to the Ministry of Health which dispenses billions of Kwacha in both taxpayer and donor funds to our business people. But who are the losers and winners of these current scenarios discussed above?

This administration has been painted as very uncaring and extremely negligent by the very government institutions under their charge. This cannot be blamed on the opposition but the very institutions of government themselves and the silence we keep hearing which is not reassuring to the Zambian people.

ZAMRA, ZABS and MSL are a failure and will contribute to the fall of the PF government in the same way the failure by the PF and Government to counter continuous allegations of corruption is seriously damaging the name of the regime which has only been in office for less than 10 years.

Source: The Voice.

