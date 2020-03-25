By Muyunda Ililonga

Dear Editor and all friends,

Yes there is corona virus(or colonial virus as Lenjes call it), but we should not overdrum it. We also have governance issues that we cannot ignore even in the midst of the corona scare.

The man who is now at the centre of the government program to combat this virus, Dr Chitalu Chilufya should have been suspended to facilitate ACC investigations in his alleged abuse of office . Why is he not on suspension?

This is the same man who rushed to suspend that male nurse…remember?, in southern province on malicious allegations of refusing non-tonga speaking patients treatment. What is good for the goose must be good for the gander. Why is Chilufya walking the corridors of Ndeke House when he is supposed to be reporting at ACC offices?. We don’t know what will happen to Covid 19 funds.