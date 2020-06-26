By David Zulu

Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s arrest by the Zambian Anti Corruption Commission reverberated across the region and over the seas, and extraordinarily at a gravitating epoch of a Covid 19 pandemic, whose cure is yet to be known. Eminent news organisations such as the ‘U.S. News’ (https://www.usnews. com/news/world/articles/Z020-06-24/zamb ian-health-minister-arrested-for-corruption) and the ‘New York Times’ (httpszl/www. nytimes.

com/ reuters/ 2020/ 06/ 24/world/ africa/ 24re uters-zambia-corruption.html) covered the story that made a difference to any ordinary corruption scandal in a corrupt ridden country like Zambia. Indeed the Zambian Minister of Health was in the world limelight for all the wrong reasons at the wrong time, but ofcourse they would never be a right time to steal from the poor and the downtrodden.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s profession as a medical practitioner is to save lives and also to uphold the integrity and sanctity of the age old vocation, through uncompromising and steadfast conduct, in and outside the operating theatre. His added responsibility as a man at the helm of a government portfolio responsible for the policy direction of the nation’s healthcare framework, on behalf of 17 million Zambians, is a staggering reminder of how stern and crucial his moral obligation to perform the art of forthrightness with absolute integrity is.

How could news of the arrest over graft of the head of a government institution, that receives millions of donor funded dollars, in the midst of a Covid 19 era, not arouse world attention, especia|ly that he is entrusted with a medical calling as well as legislative duty of his constituents in the Zambian National Assembly as a Member of Par|iament? Dr Chitalu Chilufya’s corruption case is therefore not an ordinary ‘watching from the terraces’ business as usual case, but one which Zambia’s integrity is being weighed on, on the international scale and in the minds of ordinary citizens.

Who will ever trust Zambia with charity funds for the poor and the sick, if a Minister of Health who is also a medical doctor and a parliamentarian can steal huge amounts of donor aided cash meant to alleviate suffering of some of the world’s poorest people, and divert the resources to build dozens of condominiums and buy dozens other luxury SUVS, while Zambian children and the very old die for lack of essential medical drugs, and pregnant mothers give birth on the floors of squalid maternity wards?

It is impunity of the worst order that Dr Chitalu Chilufya can still maintain his Ministerial position, drive around in a government car with a hoisted flag and remain on a government payroll after he has been arrested and charged with such aggravated white collar offences. In its 2018 report, the Financial Intelligence Commission stated that a whooping US$600 million was plundered by the Patriotic government. This will and should be corrected in 2021 and like the ancient phoenix, the nation shall rise from the ashes and recover all that has been plundered by Dr Chitalu Chilufya and his friends.