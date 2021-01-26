CHITALU REPLACES NAKACHINDA IN PARLIAMENTARY BUDGET COMMITTEE

Former Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has been appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Budget Committee.

First Deputy Speaker Hon. Catherine Namugala made the announcement this afternoon during the second meeting of the fifth session of the 12th National Assembly.

She said Dr. Chilufya’s appointment was necessitated by the appointment of Raphael Nakachinda as Cabinet Minister.

On 10 January 2021, President Edgar Lungu fired Dr. Chitalu Chilufya as Minister of Health.