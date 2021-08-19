By Lusenga Mulongoti

BREAKING GOOD NEWS:

Dr Chitalu Chilufya under investigation by DEC and ACC. His accounts have been frozen for further investigation.

Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji’s bank accounts have been frozen by FIC and DEC.

Mutale Mwanza is being investigated by the ACC.

DEC freezes Findlay’s accounts, Joe Malanji goes in for more probe as eyes set on Fire Tender supplier Bokani Soko for probe.

Valden Findlay attempted to sneak out K10 million to offshore accounts but DEC intercepted the transaction and froze all his accounts.

Names of PF cadres who have been getting salaries from ZESCO even when they don’t work there will be published tomorrow, including the payment sheet.

#BallyIsFixing