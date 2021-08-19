By Lusenga Mulongoti
BREAKING GOOD NEWS:
Dr Chitalu Chilufya under investigation by DEC and ACC. His accounts have been frozen for further investigation.
Former Foreign Affairs minister Joe Malanji’s bank accounts have been frozen by FIC and DEC.
Mutale Mwanza is being investigated by the ACC.
DEC freezes Findlay’s accounts, Joe Malanji goes in for more probe as eyes set on Fire Tender supplier Bokani Soko for probe.
Valden Findlay attempted to sneak out K10 million to offshore accounts but DEC intercepted the transaction and froze all his accounts.
Names of PF cadres who have been getting salaries from ZESCO even when they don’t work there will be published tomorrow, including the payment sheet.
#BallyIsFixing
FIC, DEC and ACC you must be ashamed of yourselves and your now good operation should be a ground for giving you a boot.
Why now? This is what Zambians don’t want, HH has not signed any Law and you are now acting according to your mandate which has always been at your disposal.
That kind of deception must be frowned upon with all the contemption it deserves. We need people who can call a spade what it is. People such as SC Counsel John Sangwa who I think should be involved in framing Reforms in these embarrassing Institutions.
I personally give you credits for the Job hastily well done to impress the President Elect with reservations for I think your hands are dirty too.
Reforms in these institutions are inevitable.
I submit.
Most likely DEC and ACC will fail to prove anything in court. The culprit will walk away free men and women.
That’s exactly my worry. We have had so many investigations but the end everybody is found to be innocent.
Maybe you should take very long time studying these cases before launching full investigations