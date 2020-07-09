Shalala Oliver Sepiso wrote;

CHITALU CHILUFYA’S SHOW OF FORCE AT COURT TOO EXCESIVE AND MISLEADING UNDER COVID-19

So the Minister of Health decided that since its a personal matter, he can flex his political muscles and forget about COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and avoiding the assembly of more than 50 people?

So a whole cabinet minister decides that because of political expedience he will ignore his own counsel and instead flout Public Order Act laws on impromptu gatherings without prior notice to the police or police permits and police marshaling?

This is what leads to people thinking COVID-19 is fake – iyi ni beans – because the minister of health should be the first to follow the guidelines or at least show that he is following them.

Secondly isn’t this show of force too excessive to the point thay it may justify the need to suspend the minister while he appears in court because he seems to have the penchant and propensity to brazenly spread and play his wings, a thing which can lead to intimidation and influencing of witnesses and the whole judicial system?

The Zimbabwean minister of health who was fired for similar suspicious to our very own must be thinking “utunensu!”.