By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

CHITALU FIRING IS A COVER UP MOVE ~ Banda Sakanya.

ECL can’t pretend not to have known about this scandal involving $17m and should not fool Zambians.

The firing of Chitalu Chilufya by virtue of the involvement in the Honey Bee Scandal, though a correct move, is a mere cover up because the $17m involved can not be chewed by few individuals without him ECL knowing.

In any case, we as UPND have been vindicated because this man, Chitalu Chilufya, is a well known public plunderer despite having been protected through the ACC cleansing. Now if ACC is worth their salt, they should move in quickly without wasting time to clamp down all the culprits involved in the Honey Bee syndicate.

Public prosecutors should equally have keen interest in this fresh case at hand. Many people who used the expired contrabands should have the entire government to blame. In fact, a lot has been going on in various ministries but a blind eye has been given. If a commission of inquiry was to be set up on this within two days, the move will be highly welcome. I want to challenge the NGO led by shameless Kandile NTEWEWE which was in the forefront to escort the paid up youths to march to state house come forth to do the same because this is very serious and fresh!

In fear of many revelations and just to deceive the people that PF is serious, Chilufya has been ‘ fired’, but not in practical terms,but has been done so that there will be less talk. Meanwhile, this guy is also building modern flats in Makeni, and one wonders where these fellows get huge monies to embark on such mammoth projects.

If PF was really serious, Kanganja, Kampyongo and Chitotela were supposed to be fired and maintain Kapeso, but the opposite was done.

PF is being led by criminals with no sense of shame.

This is just the beginning of unearthing the many hidden scandals and deals.