LUSAKA businessman Chitambala Mwewa has dragged Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali to court demanding damages for libel for alleging that he was deported from the United States of America on accusations that he ‘raped’ a daughter of a famous clergyman.

Mwewa has also cited Lusaka resident Tyrese Mwanza in the matter for accusing him of having a sexual relationship with his 15-year-old daughter who worships at Miracle Life Church.

The Facebook blogger is seeking an order of permanent injunction restraining Tayali and Mwanza from further publishing or causing to be published the said or similar defamatory words against him.

In his statement of claim, Mwewa said on January 15, 2020, Tayali published two articles in which he stated that he (Mwewa) went to International schools but achieved nothing apart from good English, courtesy of his ‘stepfather’ late Simon Mwewa.

The said articles were written under the heading “if you want to play dirt, I can bring it to your doorstep”.

Mwewa contended that Tayali had charged that his step siblings would kick him out of Simon Mwewa building if he disclosed what he knew about the latter.

“The plaintiff will aver and prove at trial that on January 25, 2020, Tayali published another article on his Facebook page titled ‘Chitamba, let HH answer the question for himself, I am not asking about your father or why you were deported from the US’,” Mwewa stated

“In the malicious article, Tayali stated that Mwewa is not the biological son of the late Simon Mwewa, insinuating that he was fathered by another man when the marriage between the plaintiff’s father and mother who is alive was still subsisting. The first defendant in his untrue article also stated that the plaintiff was deported from the United States of America because he was accused of having raped a daughter of a famous preacher.”

Mwewa said Tayali accused him of having done something evil to his young brother, Simon Mwewa junior.

He lamented that Tayali’s flagrant and contumelious documented attack and various imputations published on his Facebook page after he commented on the grammer in relations to Hakainde Hichilema’s parentage were remarks that managed to penetrate his thickest skin and dented his character, credit business and reputation and his deceased father into public scandal, odium and contempt.

Mwewa further stated that Mwanza on January 15, 2020 published an article on his Facebook page alleging that he found him touching his daughter’s thighs which statement equally injured his character, reputation and standing in society as a husband and father.

He said Mwanza without justification accused him of having sex with a 15-year-old girl who worships at Miracle Life Church, an allegation which had caused havoc on his character and reputation in the eyes of his fellow church members and society.

He claimed that he had been injured in his character in his occupation by Tayali and Mwanza and has been brought into public scandal, odium, contempt and has suffered damage.

Mwewa is also claiming damages for libel contained in the articles published by Tayali and Mwanza on Facebook, an order of injunction restraining them from publishing the said defamatory words, interest at the current bank lending rate on all sums found due, costs and any other relief that the court may deem fit.