CHITAMBALA SHOULD NOT JUST EAT OFF HIS PARENTS, HE SHOULD RESPECT THEM AS WELL, HE IS LYING ABOUT HIS MOTHER

I honestly, don’t want to waste time on Chitambala because he has nothing apart from the good name of his father. He has been seeking for my attention for a long time, such that, I once told him off, never to call me again.

This time around, I was simply asking about the parentage of HH and his identity, but he meddled into the issue and now he is crying victim.

His mother, Mrs. Mwewa, who I have come to respect so much, called me and invited me to her home to counsel us, but later on called me, again, that she did not receive a positive response from others so the meeting was called off.

Out of respect, I called back Mrs. Mwewa, immediately, to thank her for the intervention and apologised for inconveniencing her.

Certainly, Mrs. Mwewa didn’t have to go through the drama of me and Chitambala, hence my apologies, because I respect not only her but all parents.

During our conversation, I never asked mum, as I addressed her (Chitambala’s mother), that she should plead with him not to sue me, in fact I said let him go to Court if he so wish.

I have records of all that, but it is not necessary to bring them out, for now, unless Chitambala continue misbehaving. But I am praying he gets back to his senses and realise that such fights can hurt innocent people.

So it is preposterous of Chitambala to be lying against his mother and myself. Doesn’t he get tired of lying about so many issues. Does he want me to dig him around and bring it out.

But as I have said, he has nothing for me to waste my time and resources on him. He is not a politician feel bad that he has continued to drag the parents in disrepute.

Chitambala should be grateful that he is eating off his parents hardworking and GOODWILL which he wants to destroy.

Once again, I am really sorry that I have to discuss Bamayo BaMrs. Mwewa, she spoke to be like a real mother, so calm and passionate.

Please mum if you read this, accept my apologies for bringing this out, I have been made to by Chitambala’s behaviour.

TAYALI – NEMWANA WAFUNDWA!