CHITIMUKULU AND MPEZENI TOLD TO STOP INVOLVING THEMSELVES IN POLITICS

Chief Ufwenuka’s representative Mackman Hamaando of Monze has called on Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and Mpezeni to distance themselves from partisan politics.

Mr. Hamaando says traditional leaders are key players in promoting unity among citizens and those engaging in politics may create division among subjects or those mandated to develop areas.

He also says traditional leaders in most cases lose respect once they actively participate in the day to day politics.