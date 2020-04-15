THE PUNCH Perspective; Our Weekly Editorial

Chitimukulu Kanyantamanga Sosala is a Big Danger to Society

WE have sat and reflected on the comments made by Henry Kanyanta Sosala, the current Paramount Chief Chitimukulu regarding the politics and particularly the Presidency of this country. The Mwinelubemba made an appearance on Radio Mano in Kasama where he claims that it is only the Bemba speaking people who must decide who becomes the President of Zambia.

We as a publication ae short of the befitting words to use to describe the Chitimukulu’s conduct but we won’t hesitate to call as utmost stupidity by those subjects who have gone ahead to defend the divisive and shameful remarks attributed to Mwinelubemba.

It is not long ago when Nkandu Luo, Chanda Nyela and Bizwell Mutale went on separate trips attacking tribes other than Bemba, Tonga speaking people were particularly singled out and their remarks appear to be duplicate of what the Mwinelubemba was saying. “Mukesa chula, nebo ninkota nkamisha,” the Chitimukulu said. As an older and exposed man, we expect the Chitimukulu to be above such pettiness. This country is a united nation and requires healing from the stupidity that has been induced upon us by the Pf leadership.

Some zealots like PF’s oral diarrhoea and mental castration patient Sunday Chanda have gone to defend the Chief’s remarks. What nonsense! They claim that the Chitimukulu was addressing his subjcts, really? Kanyanta sosala is an exposed chief and well established communicator so it is folly for one to think like the zealots are thinking. Let us for a while absorb the stupidity that th zealots have taken, yes assuming he was addressing his subjects, but which wise parent gives such divisive advise to a child? Are they implying that as soon as the Chitimukulu leaves his Kingdom boundaries, the Lalas in Serenje must start treating him as an ordinary Northerner? Shoulald the Swakas and Lenjes around kapiri Mposhi also treat him as an ordinary person? Should the Lenjes and Solis in Lusaka where he frequently visits also treat him as an ordinary person from Mungwi? Apali imfumu epali Isano!

It is not so long ago when Sata, Luo and Edgar Lungu blocked Kanyanta Sosala from ascending to become Mwinelubemba. Maybe they had seen through the man and were right! The Mwinelubemba must stop throwing himself into the political mud, he is dressed in snow white royal gowns and living in a glass mansion, surely he won’t enjoy the mud and stones being thrown back to him.

Our collective conclusion is that the Chief is behaving so selfish, it is not so long ago when he embraced the idea of having a committee of four chiefs under the notorious Bill 10.

The comments by the Mwinelubemba, no matter how much they will be laundered will never make any national sense. He we wish he would find it within his heart and retract them.