PRESS STATEMENT

27 TH JULY 2020

AKONI KEKALA PAMUSAMBO KATEMENWE

There are desperate attempts to poison the good relationship that exist between Bembas and Tongas. Chief Chitimukulu saw nothing wrong when his subjects in PF, including his Malole MP started disparaging Tongas. When President Lungu said out of 10 Bembas 6 are thieves, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu was amused and saw nothing wrong. When the helicopter carrying HH was almost brought down in Shiwangandu, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu again saw nothing wrong. As if this is not enough, now it’s the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu himself leading the assault on HH. Your role is to unite people and not dividing them. Is Chief Chitimukulu in support of people calling for blood of HH in his chiefdom? Kanabesa, please do not drag Bembas into genocide or civil war in this Country

AKONI KEKALA PAMUSAMBO KATEMENWE. Let the Bembas choose their leader without intimidations. Leave Bembas out of politics of hatred and name calling. Bembas are not insulated from the terrible economic hardships PF has brought in this Country. Bembas are not blind to see that in PF there are more thieves and crooks than politicians. There are no special shops for Bembas. How do you now want to sway Bembas to vote for self confessed PF thieves?

Is this how you can reward a person who stood by you when the same PF you are supporting now deployed armed security personnel to block you from entering the palace? If there was such a scheme in UPND of dethroning Mwine Lubema when UPND comes to power, we should have been the first ones to condemn such a move. The truth of the matter is that there has never been such a thing, HH is innocent. The statement from our Paramount Chief is meant to divide Bembas. There is honor in eating quietly with thieves than showing off.

Kanabesa please keep away from politics. Remember that a lot of your subjects are married to other tribes including Tongas. You are our custodian of One Zambia One Nation. You cannot have it both as a Chief and a politician. We have so much respect for you as our Chief. UBUFUMU BUCHINDIKA ABENE. Where is this bitterness coming from?

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter