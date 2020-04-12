Listening to the paramount chief chitimukulu’s audio going round on social media makes us wonder whether the chief is aware that our president Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is also the commander in chief of the Zambian defence forces. For the chief repeatedly referring to our republican president as ‘alekolwa fye’ meaning he is just getting drunk is disrespect of the highest order coming from the traditional leader who is supposed to speak unity and support the president during this covid-19 fight which gives the president sleepless night thinking on how he shall protect his people.

Is Chitimukulu drinking with president Edgar Lungu for him to insinuate that president Lungu ‘alekolwa fye?’ Is he the one that buys him bear? Kanabesa, ulemu should be given to the head of state even though he is young, he has the mandate of all citizens of this country and so he is the father of the nation including yourself.

And what surprises the Zambian Fox is the silence from the PF cycles and the government at large, they are quiet as though they are supporting what the chief is alleging on the president. Where is the PF media team to condemn this? Where is Smart Eagles, ZNBC and government spokesperson Dora Siliya to defend the president? It is clear our humble president is surrounded with traitors and wrong team.

Anyone that insults the president the way chitimukulu is doing is assaulting the presidency and such person must be arrested and jailed for defamation of the president. -Zambian Fox