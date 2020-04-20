By Patson Chilemba

Paramount chief Chitimukulu should stop stocking fires that encourage stupidity, says first Republic president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Kaweche.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on Chitimukulu’s response that there was freedom of stupidity in reaction to those criticising him over his recent comments on Radio Mano, where he said that Bembas have been liberal kingmakers in the election of non-Bemba politicians like Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Levy Mwanawasa, Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu, Kaweche said Chitimukulu should be guiding people rather than stocking fires

“You don’t stock fires which encourage stupidity in this case. You are supposed to guide people away and guide people to wisdom, impart wisdom to them…you don’t respond in a manner that is not going to bring any benefit to anyone except incite others to speak likewise,” he said.

Kaweche said all the tribes were equal, and there was no tribe that deserved the presidency better than the others, saying the paramount chief should be speaking in a manner that was not tribalistic.

“And I hope people are wiser than to really follow blindly,” he said.

On Chitimukulu’s specific statement that Bembas had helped in electing a Malawian Dr Kaunda as president, Kaweche said the Kaunda family, including Dr Kaunda himself, have made no secret that he came from an area which is today called Malawi, but was not defined before he left that area.

“At the time they moved from there there was no Malawi there was no Zambia, the Malawi came into existence a long time later. So that’s one, and again very sad, very very sad that a person who is in traditional leadership would not know our history especially the paramount chief of the Bembas, because if he knew history properly, when my grandfather died, David Kaunda, my grandmother’s people came to collect her to take her back to where they came from, do you know who stopped them? It was chief Nkula, in the area where Lubwa mission was set up, chief Nkula is the one who stopped them,” said Kaweche. “Chief Nkula said no you are not taking them, these belong to me, these are my children. They were all born here in Lubwa you want to take them where? To a place where they don’t know . And paramount chief chitimukulu should know that history. So where do we turn into Malawians along the way? And there has been no secret that our grandmother and (grand) father came from there. That doesn’t make the rest of us Malawians, we are Zambians and that is my comment.”

Meanwhile, Kaweche said Dr Kaunda was hired as he was used to having people visiting him, but was now isolated due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chitimukulu said there was nothing he could do about people who were criticising him over his statements as there was also freedom of stupidity.

“Nomba nchite shani (So what should I do)? They have got their own opinion Kabila naimwe ni freedom of stupidity nomba tuchite shani (so what should I do)? Eeh nomba nchite shani? That is their own opinion. Nomba nchite shani?” said Chitimukulu. https://www.dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-is-also-freedom-of-stupidity-responds-chitimukulu-to-those-attacking-him/ “They have got their own opinions, because when I speak it must be criticised because we have got different opinions. So I accept what they are saying. There is nothing wrong. Ok” -Daily Revelation