EASTERN Province Democratic Party chairperson Danton Ndhlovu says the development that the province has received does not match the support the citizens and voters gave to President Edgar Lungu and the PF.

In a statement yesterday, Ndhlovu stated that he agrees with Paramount Chief Chitimukulu that easterners would determine the victory of President Edgar Lungu.

“We want to thank Paramount Chief Chitimukulu for his statement published in the Daily Mail of 14.12.2020, that Easterners will determine the victory of President Lungu in 2021. We as Democratic Party in Eastern Province wish to agree with the observation made by the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu and it is clear that Eastern Province voted for PF in 2015 and 2016 but the amount of development has not matched the support citizens and voters gave to President Lungu and the PF,” he stated. “Looking at the high levels of unemployment, poor FRA price of maize, failure to give farming inputs to all registered farmers under cooperatives, poor sources of drinking water and bad roads, the province will not and cannot vote for PF and President Lungu.”

Ndhlovu urged the people of Eastern Province to align themselves with DP leader Harry Kalaba.

“The province has lacked leadership from President Lungu and MPs and remained behind in terms of development. Voters and citizens have opted to seek change and align themselves with president Harry Kalaba of DP who has been visiting them and speaking for them on various important national matters,” he stated. “President Harry Kalaba has promised to bring industries to the province to create jobs and market for farm produce, give enough farming inputs to farmers to fight poverty, fight corruption on farming inputs that ends up not reaching intended targets and provide good and safe drinking water for citizens in addition to working on the major and township roads in the province.”

Ndhlovu stated that President Lungu does not have the numbers from Eastern Province to win an election.

“As Eastern Province DP leadership, we speak with confidence that President Lungu does not have the numbers to win an election in August 2021 from his own province which he has neglected at owners’ risk,” stated Ndhlovu. “Today, the alternative to President Lungu and PF is president Kalaba and DP respectively. Therefore, we call on paramount chief Chitimukulu and his subjects not to waste their vote on a rejected candidate and rejected party and instead must give your votes to president Kalaba whose leadership remains a solution to the problems Zambia is faced with today and in future.”