United Party for National Development UPND Mazabuka Central MP, Garry Nkombo says Chief Chitimukulu will be an honoured guest at Hakainde Hichilema’s inauguration as Zambian President in 2021.

Addressing a press briefing at the UPND secretariat yesterday morning, Hon Nkombo noted that it was unfortunate for the PF to start accusing the UPND of planning to dethrone Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people saying the party neither had the power nor the machinery to do so.

Nkombo recalls how he, together with late Kalomo MP Request Muntanga and UPND deputy secretary general for administration Patrick Mucheleka stood up to defend his right to the Mwine Lubemba throne when late President Michael Chilufya Sata sent 500 police officers to guard the Royal Palace to prevent him from becoming the Chitimukulu shortly after assuming office in 2011.

He also stated that as a party that holds the role of traditional leadership and the guidance it brings to the peoples of Zambia in high esteem, the party had resolved to stay away from meddling in traditional affairs because it does not have the roots to determine who should ascend to a particular throne of a particular traditional establishment.

Hon Nkombo also reminded His Royal Highness of the meeting that he (Nkombo) had with him at which the former assured the Chitimukulu of the UPND’s support for traditional leadership in the country as well as its resolve not to meddle into affairs of traditional leaders in the country.

He has since called on Zambians to ignore assertions from certain sections of society, particularly from the PF and its surrogate political parties that the UPND had hatched a plot to dethrone and degazette him one on office.