CHITIMUKULU’S INSTINCTIVE HOSTILITY TOWARDS PEOPLE OF ANOTHER TRIBE NOW VISIBLE

…..it will be very difficult for people who were taught to accept diversity to reserve love and respect for him.

THE ACCUSATIONS by Chitimukulu that the United Party for National Development (UPND) president, Hakainde Hichilema, intends to dethrone him as paramount chief are just a mere political propaganda. By now, Zambians know about this thing. It’s known that when people realize their failure to command a following on the basis of principle, they rush back to their tribes and use them as a major tool in mobilization.



To start with, it’s in public domain that Hakainde fought the PF government with all his tenacity to have him installed as paramount chief Chitimukulu at a time when the PF wanted to install a Bisa chief who is a relative to Nkandu Luo who was then a Minister of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs. The government through Edgar Lungu who was the Home Affairs Minister then deployed over 500 police officers to prevent Sosala’s ascension to the throne. When Hakainde spoke against the government’s bullying of the Bemba Royal Establishment, he was asked by president Sata, MHSRIP, that he should install Kanyanta Sosala as his Chief somewhere not in the Bemba land.



Now the question that us and many others who ardently followed that adventure are asking is that; is this how the Chitimukulu can reward Hakainde for standing solidly behind him at a time when the powers that be fought him? The Chitimukulu’s instinctive hostility towards Hakainde on the basis of tribe makes sad reading. The Chitimukulu should be very careful with the marriage he has entered into with Richard Sakala and Sunday Chanda because it will be very difficult for people who were taught to accept diversity by their parents to give him respect and love.



What Richard Sakala, Sunday Chanda and the Chitimukulu including their sponsor who we understand gave the Chitimukulu K 2 million for this propaganda should know is that our One Zambia One Nation motto blended Zambians together through marriages such that even our colour is now a rainbow. We can no longer see or identify ourselves as members of a tribe but as citizens working towards a common purpose.



If the Chitimukulu needs respect from his subjects, he should immediately end his marriage with Richard and Sunday because he will be hurt terribly. He will come out of all this as a disabled person because people won’t take him lightly.



We are saying so because most of the people who were taught to accept diversity can never be embarrassed or apologetic if they insult a chief who disparages their tribe as this compose their identity and they can never runaway from it. To disparage others by attacking them on the basis of tribe amounts to disrespecting and insulting their existence. When that happens, people don’t reserve any degree of respect and love for anyone because their identity is their pride.



The Chitimukulu should not impart a notion that people must now start going round while wearing their necklaces in their neck indicating their tribes. This is abhorrent and for him to advocate for this at his age only goes to suggests that he belongs to the late maturing variety.

