By Victoria Linosi

Zambia’s Chess International master Chitumbo Mwali has become the first Zambia Chess player to beat a Grand Master at a world championship.

Mwali beat Martirosyan Haik of Armenia who is also world junior champion at the ongoing world championship in Russia.

This was in the second round of the competition.

The win has seen Mwali equalize with Haik who won in the first round.

Mwali will now go in the rapid play offs to determine who goes to the second round the tournament has attracted world number 1 Magnus Carlsen and Africa I Amin Basem.

The Chess World Championships began on 12th July 2021 and Chitumbo Mwali is Zambia’s only representative.