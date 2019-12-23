SUBJECTS and landowners of senior chief Chiwala’s chiefdom in Masaiti district on the Copperbelt have sued Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited in the Lusaka High Court, seeking an injunction restraining the company from carrying out any mining activities or developments on their farmland and villages.

Jeff Murebwa and 223 others have sued Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited, Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), Majaliwa Muwaya (sued in his capacity as senior chief Chiwala) and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited, seeking a declaration that Dangote Quarries has failed to address or mitigate the adverse social and economic impact of their cement project on the plaintiffs’ acceptable levels.

The complainants want an order that the defendants be restrained from interfering with their rights and ownership of their properties and assets until the determination of the matter or until further order.

They also want a declaration that Chiwala has discharged the traditional functions of his office contrary to natural justice and morality by failing to ensure that the interests of his subjects are protected in a manner that would ensure all affected persons are fully and adequately compensated.

In their statement of claim, Murebwa and 223 others said on August 3, 2012, Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited was granted a mining licence in respect of land in extent of 10.20 square kilometres or 1020.3000 hectares by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.

The plaintiff stated that Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited were granted in extent of 247.8010 hectares and 139.0000 hectares and certificates of title were on April 15, 2014 and July, 2011 issued to the companies by government.

Murebwa and others contend that the mining licence and certificates of title issued to Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited, were issued to them in form of land which was occupied and used as a residence and farming purposes by the complainants and their generations before.

The complainants aver that as a consequence, they have been denied and deprived the use and enjoyment of their land and have suffered loss and damage.

Murebwa and others claim that following the grant to Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited of the mining licence and certificates of title, Dangote took possession of the land previously occupied and enjoyed by the plaintiffs as the owners, and has since been carrying out extensive mining and manufacturing operations.

They contend that the operations include but are not limited to blasting and processing of the mined rock, thereby resulting in considerable harmful and dangerous dust and fumes being generated including loss of ground and stream water due to sunken water table and further, damaged or cracked houses.

“Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited were obliged to provide the plaintiffs’ compensation in accordance with the IFC-World Bank Guidelines Performance standard 5 on the Land Acquisition and Involuntary Resettlement Plan, the Great Lakes Region, which they have failed and neglected to do,” the villagers claimed. “In spite of every effort having been made by the plaintiffs for the first and forth defendants to adequately compensate the plaintiffs herein as they were obliged to do so in accordance with the existing law in Zambia, the first and forth defendants have failed and neglected and continued to fail and neglect to do so and the plaintiffs have thereby suffered loss and damage.”

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs have also asked the court to restrain Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited from continuing to carry out any mining works or developments on their farm land and villages.

Charles Murebwa and David Murebwa of Murebwa Farm, Peter Mafinge of Suse village, Anold Musonda of Chingwele village and Obed Mandizvidza of Kalulu village in Masaiti district said that unless restrained by the court, Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited threatened to continue with the mining operations or activities, thereby exposing them and the other plaintiffs, their families and property to serious danger.

They said their villages were in one way or the other located within the area or land covered by Dangote Quarries’ said licence and that their family members and other villages were directly affected by Dangote Quarries’ said cement project.

“There are 234 farmers including ourselves whose health, safety and livelihood have been adversely affected as a consequence of the existence of the first defendant’s said cement project which covers almost the entire farm land and villages belonging to us and other plaintiffs herein and as a consequence thereof, we and other plaintiffs have suffered and continue to suffer irreparable damage,” they said.

“As a consequence, the plaintiffs here have been denied the right to earn any income through working on our respective farms which have been taken over by the first defendant and we and the plaintiffs have thereby been rendered into miserable destitution and have suffered considerable loss and damage.”

Charles, David, Mafinge, Musonda and Mandizvidza asked the court to grant them leave for an order of interim injunction to be made against Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited forthwith until determination of the action.

They also want an order directing Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited to subject all the plaintiffs to medical examination at the Pneumoconiosis Health Facility, Kitwe as a consequence of the plaintiffs having been exposed to blasting fumes and dust by the said companies’ activities.

The complainants further want, among other claims, an order directing that Dangote Quarries (Zambia) Limited and Dangote Industries (Zambia) Limited’s operation be shut down until adequate compensation has been paid in full to all plaintiffs, and damages for their loss of use of land.

The matter comes up today, before High Court judge Charles Chanda for hearing of an application for an order of injunction.