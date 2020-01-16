As She wonders when the UPND youths will be given chance by their party leadership to take up leadership roles.

Smart Eagles Reporter.

Deputy Secretary General for the Patriotic Front, Hon. Mrs Mumbi Phiri says it’s high time the UPND leadership emulate President lungu by giving opportunities to young people to take up leadership roles.

Mrs Phiri wondered why the UPND would call back an old man from retirement to contest the Chilubi Parliamentary by elections instead of picking a youth stating that the UPND action is literally *Adult abuse.*

She urged the UPND youth to join the Patriotic Front because in the PF, they will get an opportunity to assume leadership roles because President Lungu has demonstrated his desire to see young people lead.

Mrs Phiri was speaking during the PF Mammoth rally at President Square in Chilubi this afternoon when Campaign Managers Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Hon. Brian Mundubile introduced the PF Candidate Mr Mulenga Fube to the People.

And Mrs Phiri has urged Mr Fube to have an open door policy and to be humble once voted into office after February 13.

She said it is of grave importance for a leader to be humble and pay a listening ear to his people because he represents their aspirations.

And Mr Fube said he is open to all advise from the people of Chilubi and those that have held leadership positions such as the one he is aspiring for, before.

He asked the people Chilubi to give him chance to continue with the development agenda that President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has mapped out for them.

Voting in the Chilubi Parliamentary by elections is slated for February 13.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of previous Lawmaker Hon. Rosalia Fundanga.