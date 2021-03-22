Choma and Mazabuka Mayors arrested and detained at Police Service Headquarters over the Hatembo abduction

The two civic leaders Javan Simoloka and Vincent Lilanda of Choma and Mazabuka who were initially summoned to the Ministry of Local Government Headquarters for a meeting had by press time been interrogated in relation with the abduction though not formally charged.

According to their lawyer Cornelius Mweetwa, the local government ministry meeting was a decoy used in handing over the two civic leaders to the police.

Counsel Mweetwa has since demanded that local government minister Charles Banda intervenes in the arrest of his officers and avoid using the ministry in carrying out arbitrary arrests.

This brings the number of those arrested in the last 24 hours on the alleged abduction to 4 and includes Ackson Sejani and a Choma businessman Fines Malambo.

The two civic leaders are detained at Woodlands police station while the other two were by press time still at Force Headquarters.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM