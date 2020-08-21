CHOMA COUNCIL DEMOLISHES HOUSES CONSTRUCTED ON LAND MEANT FOR A CLINIC

The Choma Municipal Council says there is an increase in illegal structures in the district and has warned owners that they risk losing their property.

Council Public Relations Officer, Kameko Manda tells Byta FM News that the local authority recently demolished two illegal structures constructed on land meant for a clinic in Wood Park area.

Manda explains that the owner of the property violated the Urban and Regional Planning Act and ignored a 28 days order to demolish the structure.

She explains that this was after previous warnings in 2018, leaving the council with no choice, but to demolish the structures.

Manda has since advised residents who want to develop a piece of land to follow the right procedure as the council does not take pleasure in demolishing people’s structures.

She says the council has an open door policy for residents that seek to know the right process to construct a house and the right documentation needed.