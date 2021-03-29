CHOMA HEADMEN GIVE MWEETWA 24 HOURS TO RESCIND HIS DECISION NOT TO RECONTEST HIS SEAT

CHOMA – 29/03/21

12 village headmen under Choma Central constituency have demanded that Choma Central upnd Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa immediately rescinds his decision not to recontest his seat in the August 12th Parliamentary Elections.

Addressing the media in Choma today,Headman Mbozwe of Nakeempa said Mr Mweetwa should immediately reconsider his decision and respect people’s wil to see him applying within 24hrs.

And UPND Choma district youth chairperson Danbar muchimba has expressed disappointment and concerns that the lawmaker’s decision was not consultative as the youths in the area were not consulted.

Mr Muchimba has questioned the decision by Mr Mweetwa saying it doesn’t represent the interest of the people of Choma central constituency.

Yesterday, Mr Mweetwa who is also UPND National Spokesperson told the nation that he is considering not recontesting his seat in order for him to concentrate on ensuring President Hakainde Hichilema wins this year’s Presidential Election.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM