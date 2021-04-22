CHOMA MAGISTRATE COURT GRANTS ACKSON SEJANI AND FOUR OTHERS K10,000 BAIL EACH*

CHOMA – 22/04/21

The choma magistrate Court has granted a K10,000 and two working sureties bail to Ackson Sejani and four others who had been in police detention for 32 days contrary to the laws of Zambia.

The five which include Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Vincent Lilanda,Javan Simoloka and Veronica Mukuni are jointly charged for the offence of abduction.

When the matter came up before Magistrate Mupemo Phiri,all the accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of abduction.

The accused were represented by Counsels Cornelius Mweetwa, Martha Mushipe, R Mainza and Marshal Mucheende and associates then applied for bail as the charge was bailable while the accused are of fixed abode and are respected members of society.

The matter has since been adjourned to May 17th,2021 for possible commencement of trial.

The five are expected to walk to be released later in the day after all bail conditions are fulfilled.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM