CHOMA OUT OF GAS, BLACK MARKET FUEL PRICES ‘THROUGH THE ROOF’

Gas stations in Choma district have all run out Petrol and the black market is smiling to the bank as the only source of the commodity.

Byta FM understands five liters of Petrol is selling at One Hundred Fifty Kwacha on the black market, about Fifty Kwacha more than the cost at the fueling station.

Now, Choma joins other towns in the central part of the Southern region, including Mazabuka and Monze that have run out of fuel in unexplained circumstances.

Earlier, motorists in Monze called on the Ministry of Energy to come out clean on what exactly is causing the fuel shortages in the region and entire country.

Fuel shortages have persisted since October last year, and the energy regulator attributed the first wave of stock outs to striking truckers.

However, Energy Regulation Board Communications Officer, Kwali Mfuni’s phone went unanswered when called to clarify reasons for the current fuel shortage