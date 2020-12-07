Choma woman hopes to grow hips after joining PF
A WOMAN of Choma has said she would have been an attractive and curvaceous woman if she joined the ruling Patriotic Front a long time ago.
Mwaangala Nalisa was among 71 people shifting their allegiance from the UPND and other opposition parties to the PF during a braii hosted by the ruling part ruling party mobilisation chairman Bowman Lusambo at Choma Hotel Saturday night.
The slender Nalisa said being in the opposition haf prevented her from making “structural” and economic progress.
She now vows to actively campaign for President Edgar Lungu and the entire PF ahead of the 2021 General elections.
And Yotam Muchindu who was also among the defectors noted that PF members looked healthier compared to their opposition counterparts, hence the reason of joining what he called the winning team.
And speaking during the same event, PF Southern Province mobilization Committee coordinator Oliver Pelete revealed there are more people in the province who are willing to cross over to the ruling party.
Pelete attributed this to the development which they have seen happening in the province such as the construction of the Kazungula Bridge and Mazabuka / Kafue road among other things.
He added that the Party shall ensure massive mobilization in the province to win more support and votes for the general elections next year.
Credit: Byta FM
You ll never grow the hip but kaiza ll make sure you grow the virus.
That is how fools think,instead of venting their anger at those who have caused them suffering by kicking them out, they join them in the sinking boat! Instead of growing the hips, she will drown and grow her hips as a corpse.
They are busy insulting you tonga and lozi people, and you go to campaign for them, No logic , just eat and dress those pf regali
PF freely conducting their mobilization without freedom of movement unlike in other areas that “some fellow Zambians” declare “NO GO” territories to others of differing political affiliations also no threats of violence or disruptions!
The lady joining PF to enhance her backside and the guy talking “winning team” are in a way saying being in PF you get showered with money to spend anyhow you like and they want to be part among those “eating” in PF! In a way this is not the way an informed person should think when choosing who to associate with and it explains why Zambia gets mediocre leadership!