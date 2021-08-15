Chomba Kaoma – that Honeybee guy – has asked President Edgar Lungu to concede defeat to Hakainde Hichilema and avoid chaos

From within the PF, Chomba Kaoma Writes.

Dear Mr President

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for the rear honor and privilege you accorded me to be among the people that walked in your close circle at a very young age, despite all the fights I went through in order to maintain my spot in your heart I never gave up my unconditional love and support for you..

Dad as I have always referred to you, Sir if the power to lead and the will of the people has pointed at Uncle Bally please concede defeat and let the will of the people prevail for our own sake as your children and for the sake of your great Grandchildren who happen to be our kids.

Dad, leadership is about service to the people, like you have always told me but if the people want uncle Bally as witnessed on the Copperbelt, eastern Province and northern Province. please call uncle Bally and speak as parents before people make there own judgements..

Dad, I know uncle Bally has been painted has this Devil you can never give power to by the some wrong advisers and I know to your eyes his just a 5 times looser but if God has Spoken then we have no Choice but to accept him as the new President of the Republic of Zambia!! in Bemba we say “uwaupa Noko ewiso”” Sir I am on my knees for the sake of love and peace which you have sworn to protect, Give us a signal.. Allow the will of the people to Prevail. We only have one Zambia and it is our Duty to Protect it..

Zambia First!!