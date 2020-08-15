

A 29 year old man of Nkhomeshya village in Chongwe is in court for cutting the wife’s forefinger in bizarre circumstances.

The accused appeared before magistrate Masiyaleti Sinvula in the Chongwe magistrate court.

George Milingo appeared for assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.



The accused earlier admitted the charge and was appearing for trial.

Facts of the matter are that the accused did cut the forefinger of his 22 year old wife, Olien Tiki. A curving tool (locally known as mbaso) is believed to have been used in the act.



The court heard that the duo made a fidelity covenant. They promised not to commit adultery. The accused claimed that the two agreed that whoever commits adultery shall have a finger chopped off.



The accused testified that his wife committed adultery and as such the covenant had to be executed.

However, the case could not proceed as some witnesses were not before court.

The matter comes up for trial on 26th August. The accused is remanded in custody.