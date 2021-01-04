Chongwe police investigate business woman for running prostitution network.

Police in Chongwe are investigating reports that a businesswoman is recruiting girls in the age of 14 years and above for prostitution.

Victim Support Unit (VSU) coordinator at Chongwe Police station Yamfwa Kashiba said residents in PTC Township have information about the woman but they are reluctant to inform police.

He said residents in PTC Township and surrounding areas know the woman as queen mother.

“How do you recruit small girls? Your children are well looked after but you recruit other people’s children just to make money from their prostitution, dirty money for that matter. If a girl sleeps with people and hands over the money to you