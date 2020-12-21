Chongwe Woman Chokes Her One-Day-Old Baby With A Necktie

IN AN apparent desperate move to avoid the prospect of looking after her baby alone, a woman of Chongwe has allegedly killed her one-day-old baby by choking it with a neck-tie.

Evelyn Bwalya, 28, claimed that she allegedly killed the baby because the man who impregnated her has abondoned her and denied responsibility for the baby.

She also claimed that she committed the offence because she had no means of looking after the baby as she is already struggling to fend for herself.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail