CHOPPER AVAILABLE TO TRANSPORT THE BODY OF IAN MUTAMBO TO MPIKA BUT FAILED TO TRANSPORT IAN WHEN HE WAS ON DUTY

By; “`Cde Beene Hachoombwa

05.05.2020

Kanyama constituency.

Lusaka province.

The PF Government under the leadership of Mr.lungu has now provided a Zambia Air force Chopper to transport the remains of Late Laboratory Technician at Zambezi District Hospital Ian Mutambo to Chilonga in Mpika.

This is the same Government that sent lan on a trip to Ndola by means of public transport, this is again the same Government that manages to transport musicians using air Force chopper around the country using tax payers money but failed to seriously consider the importance of using a chopper to transport COVID-19 samples.

Ian’s life was not going to be lost if we had a serious regime in office, according to the public health act chapter 295, number 13 of section 1-68, it’s illegal and negligence for a health practitioner to carry laboratory specimen in a public transport.

This is the same government that calls Bally (HH) and UPND bitter when advised to be responsible in the running of our resources.

We have talked about reckless spending, bad decisions and poor financial management in the PF Government.

If chitalu Chilufya is comfortably justifying the mode of transport used by the late mutambo when he met his fate is capable of spending $288,000 on one ambulance instead of opting for a hardtop landcruiser from Toyota Zambia at $60,000.

In other countries were we see true leadership,chitalu Chilufya was going to be fired for such justification and total breakdown of the public health act, but it’s not suprising to see mr.lungu going mute as usual because the man doesn’t know what to do.

B.H