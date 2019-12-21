CHRIS ZUMAMANI ZIMBA IS A WRONG APPOINTMENT, HE HAS EXPLICITLY CALLED EDGAR LUNGU CORRUPT AND HE SUPPORTS HOMOSEXUALITY FOR MONEY

===================

Never underestimate, my social connections, because my network is very wide. Within 2 hours of me asking who this Chris Zumani Zimba is, I have received so much information about the guy.

Justice demands that, I listen to both sides but on this one, I don’t need to, because he wrote things and signed his name on it.

I will post some of the articles where he explicitly called President Lungu corrupt and felt that, he was the worst leader, Zambia has ever had.

Chris is an avid blogger offering criticism against what he terms as the worst leadership Zambia has ever faced and poor leadership judgement of President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front.

Apart from that, President Lungu has been very strong against homosexuality but he has hired a guy that was once employed by the US funded NGO to promote Minority rights (Homosexuality).

Reading from his own words, in an article circulating, on social media, of who Chris Zuma Zimba is, you read the following:

He has spent 12 years as a policy advocate against the HIV/AIDS and Child Justice.

He works as a guest lecturer at University of Lusaka(UNILAS).

But he doesn’t say, that he recently resigned as Spokesperson for the National Democracatic Congress (NDC) and as Special Assistant for Research and Politics for its leader, Chishimba Kambwili.

He also worked as a communications specialist to push the Lesbian, Gay,Bisexual, Trans and Queer(LGBTQ) cause in Zambia.

He was hired to support the campaign to decriminalize homosexuality laws in Zambia.

This is when he worked with Plan International Zambia under the Pact Zambia led USAID/Z-CHPP HIV Prevention project.

He is champion for the cause of the LGBTQ community online.

Just a few days ago, we were making an issue with Ambassador Foote yet we are taking on a guy that was working on the same issues that the Ambassador is supporting.

I will take time on this issue, so at 10:00hrs I will go live to give more details and analysis on this issue. Let me have breakfast with my wife.

Certainly this is not a guy to put close to the President though his qualifications look impressive. That position demands more of loyalty than colourful qualifications.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!