Newly appointed State House Special Assistant for Politics Chris Zimba says he is humbled by the appointment and that he is equal to the task.

And old social media posts in which Mr. Zimba sharply criticized President Lungu’s leadership credentials have emerged following his appointment.

In an interview, Mr. Zimba said he is both honored and humbled by the appointment.

“It is both an honor and privilege to be asked to serve. All I can say is that I am equal to the task and I am looking forward to adding value to the office,” Mr. Zimba said.

He added, “politics is everything for me. It’s my bread and butter. That is my water and that I what I eat every day.”

Mr. Zimba stated that he was not expecting to be appointed.

“Honestly I had no idea about this. Even this morning I had no idea that this appointment was coming. I just got a call and was asked to be ready for a swearing-in ceremony,” Mr. Zimba said.

And some old social media posts in which Mr. Zimba called into question criticized President Lungu’s leadership style have resurfaced hours after he was appointed.

The posts mainly on his Facebook page are from around 2018 and question President Lungu’s leadership style.

In one of the posts, Mr. Zimba called President Lungu a corrupt leader.

“A corrupt President with abnormal wealth cannot teach us to fight corruption. Lungu needed to repent on yesterday in Parliament.”