By Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

From the onset, I wish to congratulate comrade Chris Zimba on his appointment as Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs. By any stretch of imagination, the appointment is significant in so many ways.

As someone who has always advocated for further inclusion of youths in political leadership, I warmly welcome comrade Zimba’s appointment and wish him tremendous success in his role.

Given his strong academic credentials and his deep involvement in the youth movement, I have confidence that comrade Chris will hit the ground running and inject some much needed impetus into the Office of Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs.

Special appreciation must be extended to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for demonstrating boldness and forward looking leadership in appointing comrade Zimba from outside the ranks. Besides Dr Kenneth Kaunda, President Lungu is the only Head of State to have included many young people in his administration.

The level of magnanimity in this appointment exhibited by President Lungu is unique and unprecedented. It shows that President Lungu truly believes in youth. It further shows that President Lungu has a bigger heart and is an all embracing leader.

With this appointment, we are witnessing democracy in action. Unlike other dictators such as Hakainde Hichilema, President Lungu is willing to embrace independence of thought even from those he is working with. We have seen how Hakainde has differed with all his Vice Presidents leaving him with none. This is a clear sign of a dictator posing as a democrat.

With 2021 elections on the horizon, comrade Zimba’s appointment could not have come at a better time. We urge all party structures from the Ward to the Highest levels to support comrade Zimba as he settles to implement his strategies. He needs our full support at every level to succeed.

We however wish to caution comrade Zimba to focus on his new role. All his energies and faculties should be summoned to ensuring that the party and President Lungu succeeds. He should never dwell on the past as he has now started a new, exciting and challenging phase of his career. Most importantly, he should exercise humility in the excursion of his duties. I remain open to exchange ideas with him on how we can energize the grassroots.

Serving the Head of State is truly an honour and he should therefore cherish it. The fact that comrade Chris has spent a considerable amount of his work life in the academia, we wish to encourage him to quickly engage with the grassroot to understand how practical politics are organised. The truth is that politics of theory is far divorced from practical politics. The PF message for 2021 should be about the many successes that President Lungu has scored and we believe that comrade Zimba will help put together a winning formula for the party in 2021.

