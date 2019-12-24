By Editor.

First and Foremost we want to Congratulate Chris Zumani Zimba who happens to be President Edgar Lungu’s Political Advisor. Congratulations sir.

We take Chris Zimba’s appointment as a blessing to Zambians who are craving for change of Government in 2021. You practically don’t need to be a Political Scientist to know that Mr. Zimba believes in Hakainde Hichilema’s Leadership than that of Edgar Lungu.

Yes it is true that the Patriotic Front will download diffrent quotes from the Internet that suggest that President Edgar Lungu need to work with his critics to be a better person ahead of 2021 and possibly win.

PF will also Comfort themselves that Chris Zimba will be too loyal to President Edgar Lungu because he will have to prove his loyalty to the head of state.

For the PF to think like this must be a bitter pill to swallow. Since when did a sane soldier go to war with their rabbel untied thinking that they will be too loyal?

The truth of the matter is, President Edgar Lungu, state house and the Intelligence wing did not do a background check on Chris Zumani Zimba and they are so ashamed of themselves.

After the Internet surfaced Zimba’s criticism on President Edgar Lungu, the entire Government was ashamed to hire and fire but decided to ignore his own writing that suggest that President Edgar Lungu is the most corrupt and incompetent Leader Zambia has ever had.

Now Chris Zimba is a lethal youth who really want the PF out of power come may or sunshine, he knows that Zambians are too upset with the PF and there is nothing that can be done to change the fact that PF is going in 2021.

He knows too well that his part is to play the game of majority Zambians to ensure that President Edgar Lungu’s downfall is painful. That’s why Chris Zimba is the man of the moment to all Zambians who want change.

Chris Zimba is smart. He is not a ‘Yes’ bwana kind of a person like Bowman Lusambo. We know he accepted the job offer under the most corrupt regime, but what matters to him is to inrich his resume and contribute to the downfall of the most humble leader Edgar Lungu.

It is for this fact that UPND and it’s Leader Hakainde Hichilema must support the young man. He needs there help. From his postings,he believes that Hichilema is a better leader than Edgar Lungu and nothing can change that to him regardless of a state house job.

We know Chris Zumani Zimba inside out and all what we can say is Congratulations, you know what to do in 2021 for Zambians who really want change!