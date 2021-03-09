CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA A HUNGRY CITIZEN

I first came to know Mr Chris Zumani Zimba when he was a lecturer. The young man was very instrumental and during his lessons he talked about current affairs in our nation and advised his students to stand up for Zambia.

Every day without fear he reminded us how pathetic Lungu’s leadership was and the need to remove him at all cost before Zambia is finished. Personally, I agreed with him and I had confidence in him that if higher learning institutions could have more of such courageous citizens like him then, alot of young people would be equipped with sufficient knowledge about national matters. One particular day we had a discussion about Zambia’s political future democratic wise and after class I wrote an article about the same and fortunately enough it was in the media Mast News paper the following day and we got a copy from book world.

Little did I know that he was talking simply because he was a hungry man and not as a concerned citizen. On several occasions he castigated Edgar Lungu’s regime for human rights violation and blamed it on his political advisors. Fortunately enough Mr Lungu appointed him as his new advisor for politics a situation that shocked main citizens who saw his daily posting rebuking president Lungu. One time he told me that look Sikaile, there is no way this country can develop because Lungu is a play boy and a midiocre who only want to move around the world like vasco dagama.

My message to my lecturer turned bootlicker Mr Chris Zumani Zimba is that sir you are a disgrace to our nation Zambia. How many people has state agents and PF Cadres killed since you become the political advisor to Mr Lungu? I have decided to remind you because today you are actually in the midst of planning evil things some of these stupidities we see being implemented in the country. It is shocking that you have sold your soul to the devil for the love money and not humanity. In political science we are taught to stand for the less privileged but how many Zambians are you protecting today Mr ZUMANI apart from your stomach?

Indeed poverty is evil, it takes away peoples integrity. Always remember that one day you will be a common citizen like myself and what are you going to say now? Good lucky as you enjoy blood moneys from those oppressing Zambians. As a political advisor to the president you should have stopped him and his government killing citizens. But since you are there for money enjoy it whilst state house continue killing innocent citizens.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Zambia and Amnesty International