The Christian Churches Monitoring GROUP –CCMG- has opposed calls by some sections of society calling for the postponement of the August elections due to the escalating cases of the pandemic.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has become the latest stakeholder to call for the postponement of the August elections citing the ravaging pandemic.

But CCMG Chairperson Emmanuel Chikoya says such calls contradict Zambia’s constitution provisions which stipulate that the country shall have elections on august 12 of every five years.

Speaking when he featured on the Tuesday edition of the Phoenix FM`s “let the people talk programme”, Father Chikoya explains that while the pandemic is real and claiming lives, people will not stop living due to its existence but should learn to live with it.

Father Chikoya has since charged that people calling for the postponement of elections are aligned to known political parties.