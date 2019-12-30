Movement for Multiparty Democracy, (MMD) president Dr. Nevers Mumba has encouraged the clergy to aspire for political positions in the country.

Speaking this morning when he preached at United Church of Zambia, (UCZ) Nakambala Congregation, Mumba said that time has come for Christian and the clergy to lead the nation.

Dr. Mumba has charged that Christians shun politics, but are always first to complain when the country is facing economic crises.

He has since accused Christians of causing the economic hardships that the country is facing by not participating effectively in the politics.

Earlier Dr. Mumba encouraged the people to give more to God so as to thank to him.

Dr. Mumba further urged people of Mazabuka to remain united and ensure that the peace that the country is enjoying continues.

Meanwhile, UCZ Nakambala Congregation Reverend Isaac Zimba has thanked the MMD leader for attending church at his congregation