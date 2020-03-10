SIKAILE Sikaile says the devil has captured Zambia, going by the high number of questionable characters found with President Edgar Lungu.

And Sikaile asked where the so-called ‘Christians for Lungu’ are in the midst of injustices sponsored the PF.

In his write-up titled: EDGAR LUNGU HAS UNDRESSED STATE HOUSE BY ASSOCIATING IT WITH CRIMINALS AND THE CORRUPT, Sikaile, a good governance and human rights activist, asked Zambians to reclaim their country.

“The devil has captured Zambia and we need to stand strong for us to reclaim our nation back from the devil’s kingdom. We are now a nation where untrained citizens and political cadres can be in possession of commercial military weapons and uniforms and Lungu is not bothered at all,” he said. “After all, they are all doing his job. But I have one question for President Lungu. Don’t you think these thugs you have empowered with guns and military uniforms one day they can turn against you? Are you really sure of what you are doing? Respect Zambians; you can mess up with everything but don’t touch citizens’ lives through arming PF thugs.”

Sikaile wondered if State House could be respected when it accommodated people with criminal inclinations.

He said although there had been calls by President Lungu’s supporters to respect State House, it was in fact he who disrespected the institution.

“They (bootlickers) cry that opposition leaders should respect the office they tend to occupy one day. But I have been wondering whether there is any sensible citizen that can respect a place where criminal activities are taking place,” Sikaile said. “Today, the office of the President in Zambia is associated with law breakers and ‘terrorists’. Few months ago, we saw one of Lungu’s right hand men who terrorised fellow citizens simply because he is political advisor to him (Lungu). There is absolute nothing bad about any Zambian associating oneself with State House but it is dangerous for criminals to get so close to State House because there are sensitive issues and documents there that need protection.”

Sikaile asked how President Lungu expected people to respect State House if he was the one tolerating ‘criminals’ to come near him. “Mr Lungu is ok every time to be found with people who have no regard for the law and respect for fellow citizens. How does he expect us to respect State House when it has been turned into a meeting place for criminal activities such as gassing, terror, corruption, violence and tribalism?” he asked. “There is a lot that has befallen our once respected nation. I have laughed reading [home affairs minister Stephen] Kampyongo’s statement calling for the general public to hand over guns during the amnesty period of voluntary handing over of guns. Mr Kampyongo, please come back to your senses and stop fooling yourself. How do you expect citizens to take you seriously when you are on the other hand arming PF cadres with guns? Tell the nation about the security uniforms that went missing few days ago. Who has them and who gave them?”

Sikaile implored people to ‘gas’ PF through the ballot in next year’s general election.

“Zambians, you have been gassed by PF, but I want to urged you to also gas them through the ballot in 2021. Use this chance to bring sanity in Zambia. We just can’t afford this mediocrity by desperate minions who can opt to see lives being lost in a terror attack just to secure their illegal stay in power,” Sikaile said. “God, see how much Zambians are crying. May you open the eyes of those who are still blind to see and do the right thing in 2021. If they are not planning on how to gas and terrorise citizens, then they are planning how to lobby the nation and if not, then they are planning how to incite violence and tribalism. And the unfortunate part is that all these criminal activities take place at State House and you want Zambians to respect that office? Maybe in future when Zambians put in leaders who also respect State House.”

And Sikaile said ‘Christians for Lungu’ had deserted the presidency after noticing a lot of wrong things in that office.

“They have deserted their pay master, causing him mental anguish after the scheme of gassing and terror attacks did not go well. After this incident, Mr Lungu looks so stressed and no longer has a single idea of how to go about addressing a national crisis which I believe was engineered by the PF government and sanctioned by him to prolong his stay in office,’’ alleged Sikaile. “…Your bad-mouthed cadres masquerading to be ministers and PF officials including yourself, have failed to unite Zambians and preserving our peace. To foster national development, you need the contribution of all citizens whether educated or not and irrespective of one’s tribe or region. Every citizen plays a vital role in developing a country.”