CHRISTOPHER KANG’OMBE HAS NO INTENTIONS OF STANDING AS AN INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IF NOT ADOPTED ON THE PF TICKET NEXT YEAR

By Patricia Male

Kitwe Mayor, Christopher Kang’ombe says he has no intentions of standing as an independent candidate or joining another political party in an event he is not adopted on the PF ticket in next year’s general election.

Mr. Kang’ombe who served as councilor in 2006 and now as mayor has officially kicked off his campaign bid for the Kamfinsa constituency parliamentary seat ahead of next year’s elections.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr. Kang’ombe says he has worked with the constituents in Kamfinsa for a long time in the various positions he has served and feels now is the right time to serve the people are parliamentary level.

Mr. Kang’ombe is hopeful that the systems will identify and is confident he will be considered during the nomination process.

He however says in an event that he is adopted, he will still find other ways of serving the community and the country at large but has no plans to leaving the pf.

PHOENIX NEWS