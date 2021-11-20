CHRISTOPHER MUNDIA JNR DEDIDCATES HIS APPOINTMENT TO HIS FATHER

Christopher Mundia Jnr, who has been appointed as State House Special Assistant-Legal Affairs, has dedicated his appointment to his father, former Law Association of Zambia, Christopher Mundia.

Christopher Wrote;

“Today would have been the 81st birthday of a man that taught me everything that I know. My family and I miss him alot. Today would have been a very proud day for him.”

” I especially miss him as we celebrate his second memorial tomorrow. I am genuinely humbled by all your kind wishes and blessings. God speed”

Christopher Mundia Jnr