Former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Services, Mr. Chanda Kasolo has said newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor, Christopher Mvunga is highly qualified and fit to hold the position.

He said Mvunga possessed wide experience in the banking and financial sector. He said it was for this reason that he was appointed as Deputy Minister of Finance and later as Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in Charge of Finance.

Mr. Kasolo urged people to be patient and support the parliamentary ratification of Mvunga.

Chanda Kasolo Has Shared: “To be fair, Mr Mvunga was not ‘running a branch on Cairo Road’. He has vast Commercial banking experience at a high level.

He was Deputy Minister Ministry of Finance here in Zambia and lately Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Economic affairs. Having worked with him for over Three years, I can confirm without doubt that work wise, he is very professional, organised, a good motivator, communicator and an accomplished man manager. These are the main tenets required to be BOZ Governor.

The economic and monetary affairs of the bank are primarily driven by the Deputy Governor Operations, currently Dr Chipimo. Let us give Mr Mvunga a chance to prove himself. The appointing authority must have seen abilities in Mr Mvunga that many Zambians are not privy to. Let him work and after that we can judge him by the results of his efforts. My thoughts.”