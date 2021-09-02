“Christopher Mvunga BoZ Governor Days Are Numbered- Implies Bally”

President Hakainde Hichilema has indicated that he is going to fire Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga.

Speaking to BBC in an interview, President Hichilema ‘unofficially’ fired Mvunga.

“You will see from our choice of Central Bank governor,” said Hichilema an indication that Mvunga’s days at the Apex bank are numbered.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema has of late been making critical changes in the country’s key institutions as he works to bring sanity.