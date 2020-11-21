CHULU AND NSHIDANO DON’T TURN ECZ INTO A MORIBUND

Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

May I begin by expressing my displeasure as a concerned citizen by ECZ’s failure to honour it’s promise and commitment to the on going voter registration exercise.

Last week when the registration exercise commenced, there was a concern country wide over the slow pace of voter registration.

ECZ chief executive officer Nshindano promised the nation having heard the concerns raised by people and assured the nation to address the challenges by increasing manpower, working hours and equipment by the start of phase 2. As of yesterday Friday the situation was just the same and even much worse than in phase one because many were being told to go back for lack of man power and equipment.

The maximum number being registered pay day is not exceeding 60.

QUESTIONS TO ESAU AND NSHINDANO

~ Where is the additional man power you promised Zambians?

~ Where is the additional equipment you promised the nation?

~ Why are the centers being instructed to close by 17hrs apart from Civic Centers despite promising Zambians that working hours would be increased.

The number of people that are eager to register is overwhelming and the biggest challenge is both the two, Chulu and Nshindano that have become arrogant not to listen to people’s concerns. If truly concerns where taken on board, there could be less congestions and sent backs of the people wanting to register

We demand that you deploy manpower, equipment and increase the period to meet the demand.

It is a constitutional right that every Zambian off age to vote should register as a voter and therefore do not disfranchise people from excercising their rights. You are simply there as custodians of the commission and not as dicators of the commission.

You have turned ECZ into a moribund organ, and don’t force Zambians to react because of your ineptness.