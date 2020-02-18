Church leaders have declared a three days of prayer and fasting in view of the gassing incidences happening in the country.

The Church led by Church Representative Bishop Paul Mususu, Independent Church of Zambia (ICOZ) President Bishop David Masupa and renowned Catholic Priest Father Laston Lupupa, have asked Zambians to join in prayers from 20th February to 22nd February 2020.

Below is part of the statement read during a media briefing in Lusaka today;

As the body of Jesus Christ, the Church, we are the Light of the world (Matthew 5:14) and the Salt of the earth (Matthew 5:13). We have resolved to take the following steps:

1. We shall fast and pray to seek God’s direction, wisdom and intervention on this matter.

2. We shall sensitize and raise awareness among the people on how to respond to this unfortunate situation.

3. We shall help provide community leadership in responding to assisting victims. The Church will work hand in hand with the security wings, the media and the traditional leadership in raising awareness and reminding the Zambian people of our Christian values.

PHOENIX NEWS