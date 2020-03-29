Church Mother Bodies have called on government to consider locking down the country to contain the spread of covid-19.

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretary General Father Cleophas Lungu says government must lock down the country before spread of covid-19 reaches uncontrollable stage.

And Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia President Paul Mususu has revealed that all church gatherings have been suspended for 14 days effective immediately.

Bishop Mususu has also called on the clergy to encourage covid-19 suspected patients to visit health facilities and not depend on prayers for healing.

The Church Mother Bodies met on Saturday 28th March 2020 at Kapingila House.