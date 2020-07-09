The Assemblies of Light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer popularly known as Church of Satan in Ohafia, Abia State has been destroyed by youths of the community.

It was alleged that the founder of the church identified as Ifekwe Udo a.k.a Lucifer or Fada-Fada became popular in the past quarter of the decade, for his visible effort in providing employment opportunities for the jobless youths of the community. He gave the jobless youth motorcycles on hire purchase and also opened up a brothel in the community.

Ifenkwe was reportedly arrested for ”violating the lockdown order, child trafficking and terrorizing the community.”

Here are photos of youths destroying some statues in his church below;