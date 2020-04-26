Some congregants have not attended normal worship despite the presidential directive allowing churches to do so amid coronavirus disease.

Some congregants of Garden Central Baptist church in Lusaka have been sent back home by the church leadership after they attempted to gather at the church for a service.

According to the Church Reverend Fraywell Chipeta the congregants were sent back because the church will only allow its members to worship within the church until Covid-19 cases reduce.

He says the church will not resume the normal services because it cannot manage to adhere to the measures that government has set.

But the National Guidance and religious affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says places of worship which wish to start conducting full church services amidst the oubreak of Covid-19 must first be certified conducive by Health authorities.

Church mother bodies are yet give guidance to their members on the way forward.

Meanwhile, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has commended the church members for staying home.