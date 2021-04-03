Churches should receive PF cash donations – Lusaka Archbishop

ARCHBISHOP Alick Banda has trashed the ban by his church’s motherbody forbidding churches from receiving cash donations from politicians in the runup to the 12 August, 2021 General Elections.

In his dissent, Archbishop Banda said that contrary to advice by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), churches should receive ‘kasaka ka ndalama’ and use it to cushion the suffering of their members.

He said that he was puzzled with the view by ZCCB that the State should not help the vulnerable just because it was an election period.

