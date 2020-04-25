Spokesperson Esther Katongo says only churches that will have permit from the Public Health Institute will be allowed to congregate.

Following President Edgar Lungu’s yesterday pronouncement hat churches can start congregating, Katongo said police will disperse any church that will not present a clearence document from the Ministry of Health.

“I believe that we are all following the COVID 19 Update where it has been made clear on church congregations or gatherings that they should be in line with the regulations of the Public Health Act among them certification or authorisation by the Ministry of Health,“ Katongo said.

She clarified that the statement by President Lungu is not open ended but comes with strict guidelines as stipulated in the Public Health Act.